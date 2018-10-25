Romanian coffee shop chain aims to double network in two years

Local coffee shop chain 5 To Go, founded three and a half years ago by local investors Radu Savopol and Lucian Badila, has reached 100 units operated in franchise.

The company plans to double its network to 200 units in the next two years, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company developed as a franchise from the start, with a franchise tax cost of EUR 4,500 plus VAT and royalties amounting to 4% of the sales. Franchisees also have to pay a marketing tax of 1.5% of the sales value. Thus, the total investment in a 5 To Go unit amounts to EUR 15,000 to EUR 20,000.

The novelty this coffe chain brings on the market is that all of its coffee and pastry products have a fixed price of RON 5 (EUR 1.07).

[email protected]