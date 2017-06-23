Some 4,000 Bucharest apartments to get free thermal rehabilitation

A number of 67 residential buildings in Bucharest, with 3,761 apartments, will receive free thermal rehabilitation.

The apartment buildings, located in Bucharest’s District 3, will benefit from funds through the 2014-2020 Operational Regional Programme (POR), reports local Wall-street.ro. This will lead to lower energy consumption and smaller heating costs for building inhabitants.

The project will also indirectly help all District 3 residents, as it will protect the environment by reducing greenhouse gases. The District 3 City Hall will implement the investment.

More than 900 apartment buildings, with over 70,000 apartments, have been thermally rehabilitated in the District 3 so far. Romania has over 80,000 apartment blocks with about three million apartments that need thermal rehabilitation.

