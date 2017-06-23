27.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 23, 23:00

Some 4,000 Bucharest apartments to get free thermal rehabilitation

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
holocaust museum

A number of 67 residential buildings in Bucharest, with 3,761 apartments, will receive free thermal rehabilitation.

The apartment buildings, located in Bucharest’s District 3, will benefit from funds through the 2014-2020 Operational Regional Programme (POR), reports local Wall-street.ro. This will lead to lower energy consumption and smaller heating costs for building inhabitants.

The project will also indirectly help all District 3 residents, as it will protect the environment by reducing greenhouse gases. The District 3 City Hall will implement the investment.

More than 900 apartment buildings, with over 70,000 apartments, have been thermally rehabilitated in the District 3 so far. Romania has over 80,000 apartment blocks with about three million apartments that need thermal rehabilitation.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list