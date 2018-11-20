Local investors start EUR 10 mln residential project in downtown Bucharest

Romanian company 3Z Residence, controlled by local entrepreneurs Alexandru and Valeria Zamfir from Piatra Neamt, will invest EUR 10 million in a new residential project in Bucharest’s Unirii area, in the former Jewish Quarter.

The project includes 66 apartments and targets high-income clients. Construction started in August this year and should be completed at the end of 2019.

The 3Z group has developed residential projects in Bucharest, Iasi and Piatra Neamt in the past.

(photo source: Facebook / Carmen Sylva Royal Class Apartments)