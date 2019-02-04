2019 calendar: Business & tech events in Romania

There are plenty of business & tech events happening in Romania this year, with a focus on Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca.

The Romanian capital and the city of Cluj-Napoca will be the hosts of many events of interest for businessmen, entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts & more. The offer is varied and covers several areas, from taxes, marketing and social media, to robotics & innovation or events focused on business. Here’s our 2019 list:

February

NRCC Night of the SMEs – February 4, at Athenee Palace Hilton Bucharest. Find out more here

TaxEU Forum – this year’s edition will be organized on February 14-15, at JW Marriott in Bucharest. The event focuses on legislation and taxation and is dedicated to specialists in the field. More details here

Digital Marketing Forum – February 21-22, at JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest. Find out more here

The Romanian Tourism Fair – the spring edition is scheduled for February 21-24, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More info here

Social Media Summit – February 27, at ARCUB in Bucharest. More details are available here

March

Employer Branding Conference – March 6-7, at JW Marriott. More information here

Romanian Business Leaders Summit – the event brings together entrepreneurs, top executives and local and international speakers. This year’s edition will be organized on March 13-14, at JW Marriott in Bucharest. More here

Startup Weekend Cluj – March 15-17, at the Telenav Office in Cluj-Napoca. More details are available here

European Robotics Forum – March 20-22, in Bucharest. Over 1,000 European robotics experts are expected to attend the 10th edition of the conference. Read more about it here

Startup Europe Summit – March 21-22, in Cluj-Napoca. More details are available here

The International Conference on Business Excellence – March 21-22, in Bucharest. More information here

Business Networking & More conference – March 27, at Marriott Bucharest Hotel. More here

PR Forum – March 28-29, at JW Marriott in Bucharest. Find more information here

April

The Cloud Conference – April 11, at Crowne Plaza Bucharest. Find out more here

Codecamp Cluj-Napoca – April 13, at Grand Hotel Italia in Cluj. More information to be announced here

May

Brand Minds – one of the biggest business summits of the year. This year’s edition is scheduled for May 10, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. More here

Inventika Salon of Inventions and Innovations – May 14-17, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More information here

Bucharest Tech Week – it is split into several events (such as Tech Expo and the Business Summits) that will be organized in Bucharest between May 20 and May 26. Find out more here

GPeC Summit – a top eCommerce event in Romania. This year’s spring edition is scheduled for May 27-28, and will take place in Bucharest. More here

Cluj Innovation Days – this event may also return with a new edition this year but no official dates have been announced so far. The 2018 edition was organized in May

June

DevTalks Bucharest – the event brings together IT professionals and developers, businesses and startups. This year’s edition will be organized at Romexpo on June 6-7. More here

Techsylvania – this is the leading technology event in Eastern Europe. This year’s edition will be organized in Cluj-Napoca between June 8 and June 11. More details here

ICEE.fest – This digital and tech festival will return with a new edition this year, in Bucharest. More details will be announced on the dedicated website here

September

Unfinished Festival – this event, which last September brought together world innovators, artists, visionaries, entrepreneurs and change-makers, is to return with a new edition this year. But official dates haven’t been announced yet. The official website can be accessed here

October

IMWorld (Internet & Mobile World) – October 2-3, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Find out more here

Microsoft Tech Day – no official dates announced so far but the event may return with a new edition this year. Last year’s event was organized in October

IAA Global Conference – last year’s edition, which was organized in October, brought House of Cards actress Robin Wright to Bucharest, and the event is to return this year with a new edition

November

How to Web – no official dates have been announced so far but last year’s edition was organized in November, in Bucharest. The event is to return with a new edition this year, and details will most likely appear on the event’s website

Microsoft Business Summit – similar to How to Web, the organizers haven’t announced any dates for 2019 but this annual event is expected to return this year after the edition in November 2018

DefCamp – this top conference on Hacking & Information Security is to have its 10th edition this year but nothing has been confirmed so far. Last year’s edition was organized in November. Its website here

Hacking Health – the second edition of this e-health hackathon was organized in Bucharest last November, and the event could return with a new edition this year

December

Bucharest Gaming Week – the second edition was organized in December 2018 and the event is to return with a new edition this year. No official dates have been announced so far but those interested can follow the event’s website

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)