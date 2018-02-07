Where to watch the 2018 Oscars in Romania?

Local TV stations Digi 24 and Digi Film will broadcast the Oscar Awards ceremony during the night of March 4 – March 5.

The ceremony will be broadcast with comments from a Romanian host. The broadcast starts at 01:30 Romania time and lasts until 07:00.

It is the fourth consecutive year when the two stations have the exclusivity on broadcasting the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards.

The 90th edition of the awards takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

An edited version of the awards will be broadcast on March 5 starting 21:50 on Digi Film and 23:30 on Digi24 HD.

Digi24 and Digi Film are owned by Romanian telecom company RCS & RDS.

The full list of this year’s Oscar nominees is available here.

The Oscars will also be streamed live here.

[email protected]