8 °C
Bucharest
Feb 07, 17:23

Where to watch the 2018 Oscars in Romania?

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

Local TV stations Digi 24 and Digi Film will broadcast the Oscar Awards ceremony during the night of March 4 – March 5.

The ceremony will be broadcast with comments from a Romanian host. The broadcast starts at 01:30 Romania time and lasts until 07:00.

It is the fourth consecutive year when the two stations have the exclusivity on broadcasting the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards.

The 90th edition of the awards takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

An edited version of the awards will be broadcast on March 5 starting 21:50 on Digi Film and 23:30 on Digi24 HD.

Digi24 and Digi Film are owned by Romanian telecom company RCS & RDS.

The full list of this year’s Oscar nominees is available here.

The Oscars will also be streamed live here.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list