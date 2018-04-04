More emblematic buildings brought to life during 2018 Bucharest light festival

Spotlight – Bucharest International Light Festival will return with a new edition this month. More emblematic buildings in the Romanian capital will join the event this year, such as the Romanian Athenaeum, the Arch of Triumph and the Stirbei Palace.

With a theme inspired by the celebration of 100 years since the Great Union, this year’s Spotlight is titled United We Shine and brings to Bucharest 27 light installations, projections and video mapping sessions, with participants from France, Australia, Israel, Germany, China, Russia, Italy, Spain and Romania.

Similar to previous years, the festival’s central location is Calea Victoriei avenue, where most of the events will be organized. Among them, the interactive installations at the National History Museum and the video mapping sessions on the facades of the Novotel Hotel, the Lottery Palace and the Rosenthaler Building. Calea Victoriei will close for cars during the festival on the section between the Central University Library and Splaiul Independentei, from 20:30 to 23:00.

Meanwhile, impressive artworks will be projected on the facades of the Antipa Museum, the Stirbei Palace, the Arch of Triumph, the Odeon Theatre, the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Romanian Athenaeum. Also, video mapping sessions will be organized at the Bucharest City Hall and the National Theatre, while the University Square will host a light and sound installation from Israel.

Moreover, this year’s edition will also include a video mapping competition, which will transform the facade of the CEC Palace. Six international artists will participate in the contest.

Spotlight 2018 will take place between April 12 and April 15. More details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Spotlight Festival on Facebook; photo by Alberto Groșescu )