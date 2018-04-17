2018 edition of Bucharest light festival attracts over 0.5 mln participants

More than 500,000 people went to downtown Bucharest in the period April 12-15 to see the light projections and video mapping sessions organized during the 2018 edition of Bucharest International Light Festival – Spotlight.

Under the theme United We Shine, the video mapping sessions and light installations and projections brought to life emblematic sites and buildings in the capital.

For example, the Central University Library hosted one of the participants’ favorite projections, with a true history lesson about Calea Victoriei Avenue being projected on the building’s facade. Meanwhile, a series of video mapping sessions focused on the celebration of 100 years since the Great Union were organized at the National Theater and the City Hall, while the Arch of Triump, the Romanian Athenaeum and the Ministry of Interior were also animated by thematic artistic projections marking the Great Union Centennial.

The festival ended on April 15, when the big winner of the event’s video mapping competition organized at the CEC Palace was also announced. Six teams from Romania, Spain, Italy, Russia, Germany and China participated in the competition, with Romania’s Mindscape Studio winning the big prize of EUR 5,000.

In numbers, 2018 Spotlight meant an exhibition area of 20,000 sqm, a team of over 300 professionals and artists from 11 countries, an international video mapping contest, 27 light installations and projections, and eight new locations in Bucharest. The festival is to return with a new edition in 2019.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo by Sorin Toma)