A philately auction, covering several 19th century stamps printed in Romania and abroad, will be organized by Artmark on October 12.

The stamps that will go on sale include a Bull’s Head stamp printed in Moldova in 1585, a Black Penny Stamp printed in the UK, and a souvenir stamp issued in 1943 to mark the National Stamp Day, signed by Marshal Philippe Pétain.

The auction also includes the Napoleon III stamp, printed in France in 1868, the Newspapers Periodicals stamp, printed in the United States in 1895, and the Bull’s Eye stamp, printed in Brazil in 1843.

The auction will take place on the Artmark Live platform, starting 19:30.

