100 cellists celebrate Romania’s 1918 Union at Bucharest Athenaeum

The Violoncellissimo ensemble, set up and led by cellist Marin Cazacu, will open the seventh edition of the Magic Summer International Festival on July 11.

The ensemble will perform in an extended version, made up of no less than 100 cellists from all over Romania. They will perform at the Bucharest Athenaeum, starting 19:30.

The concert, led by conductor Cristian Mandeal, will mark the centennial of the 1918 Union. The program includes works such as Ravel’s Bolero, Bachianas Braseileras by Villa Lobos or Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana.

