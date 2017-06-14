World Class buys fitness club located in Bucharest mall

World Class Romania, the market leader in the domestic health and fitness industry, has acquired the Pure Health & Fitness club, located inside the AFI Cotroceni mall, in western Bucharest.

With this acquisition, World Class Romania expands its network of fitness centers to 22 clubs in Bucharest and 31 nationwide.

Covering more than 1,800 sqm, the new World Class AFI Cotroceni offers clients aerobic and cycling studios, as well as areas for functional training. Members will have access to the new location as of June 14, the company announced.

The new World Class AFI Cotroceni will be included in the Bronze subscription category. World Class Romania members can choose from the six types of annual subscriptions, namely Basic, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and W.

The club is open daily, from 06:00 to 23:00, between Monday and Friday, and from 08:00 and 22:00 during weekends.

World Class Romania reached a turnover of EUR 20 million in 2016, up 15% compared to the previous year. The company also increased the number of members by 70% year-on-year, reaching more than 50,000 at the beginning of 2017.

