New Wild Carpathia episode on Romania’s nature, screened at the UN

Wild Carpathia – Seasons of Change, the final episode of the Wild Carpathia travel documentary series that presents the beauty of Romania, will be screened at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York this June.

Romania’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York will present the Wild Carpathia – Seasons of Change documentary at the UN headquarters’ Trusteeship Council Chamber on June 27, at 18:30.

The miniseries’ producer, Brit Charlie Ottley, will present the new documentary to the UN-accredited diplomats, representing 193 member states. A Q&A session will be organized after the screening, with Charlie Ottley and Oana Mihai. The program also includes a recorded message of Prince Charles of Wales, who is an active and enthusiastic promoter of Romania’s natural beauties.

“The event scheduled at the headquarters of the World Organization is well within the national public diplomacy strategy to support Romania’s candidacy for a non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, the 2020-2021 mandate,” reads a statement from the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York (ICR New York).

Wild Carpathia – Seasons of Change (47 min, English), which is the fourth and final episode of the Wild Carpathia miniseries, follows the changing seasons from the ripe glory of autumn through the depths of winter to the first flush of spring and witnesses a landscape of unparalleled beauty, a world of vivid colours and timeless tradition. From villages and communities prospering thanks to conservation and eco-tourism to ancient Neolithic cave houses, from remote snow-clad mountain peaks to churches of ice, the film presents a side of Romania never seen before.

The documentary also warns against the devastating effects of illegal deforestation in Romanian secular forests. The Seasons of Change episode also explains how and why this needs to be stopped: the eco-tourism and cultural tourism can represent the future for these areas but only if the chaotic tree cutting is stopped to avoid the wholesale destruction of Europe’s last great wilderness and its most priceless treasures.

Wild Carpathia’s first and third parts of the series included interviews with HRH The Prince of Wales while the second part featured interviews with Romania’s Princess Margareta II and canoer Ivan Patzaichin.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(photo- Wild Carpathia screening event on Facebook)