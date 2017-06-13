Romanian TV stations to receive free sign language interpreting

Romanian television stations will benefit free of charge from the services of sign language interpreters for their informative shows, the Labor and Social Justice Ministry announced.

Some 23,344 people with hearing disabilities live in Romania, according to ministry data.

The services will be provided as part of a project developed in partnership with the Romanian National Association for the Deaf and aimed at a more inclusive society.

“I was a journalist and I know how important it is to be informed. The 23,344 Romanians with hearing disabilities have the same rights as the others,” Lia Olguta Vasilescu, the Labor Minister, said.

The local TV stations can benefit from the free services upon request, and in addition to the already compulsory 30 minutes stipulated in the Audio Visual Law.

