Romanian prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent Turkish businessman As Bahattin to court on two counts of tax evasion.

In between 2012 and 2013, As Bahatin, from his company manager position, recorded fictitious deliveries and purchases in the accounting documents to avoid paying taxes to the state, according to the DNA. These actions caused material damages to the state budget amounting to RON 4.96 million (over EUR 1 million).

“During the same period and for the same purpose, the defendant declared purchases of goods and services (only in the records but not in reality) from two other companies, thus recording additional expense and additional deductible VAT. By acting in this manner, the defendant As Bahattin caused a material damage of RON 58,008 (EUR 12,890) to the state budget, of which profit on tax worth RON 23,204 (EUR 5,156) and VAT worth RON 34,804 (EUR 7,734),” reads the DNA statement.

The Turkish businessman is to stand trial at the Ilfov Court.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]