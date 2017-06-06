Over a third of Romanians would let robots take financial decisions

About 38% of Romanians said that they would let a robot take financial decisions for them, if the final decision belonged to the person, according to a study the Dutch bank ING carried out.

Romania ranked second among the countries included in the survey, after Turkey, with 40%.

Most Europeans, Australians and Americans would not let a robot take a financial decision for them. At global level, only a quarter of the people who participated in the survey said that they would allow robots to make financial choices for them, even if the final decision belonged to people.

Only 27% of respondents in the US said that they would allow a robot to make financial decisions for them whereas the percentage amounted to 26% at a European level.

The ING survey included 15,000 respondents from 13 EU countries, plus the US and Australia.

