Tango musicians in open recital at Bucharest mall

Argentinian pianist Mariano Castro, the Passione quartet and Argentinian-born singer Analia Selis will deliver a tango recital at the Park Lake Shopping Center in Bucharest. The recital is scheduled for June 9, starting 18:00.

The event is meant to promote tango to a wide and diverse audience. Attendance is open to both spectators and dancers. Over 80 representatives of Bucharest tango schools are expected at the event.

Mariano Castro is a two-time nominee to the Latin Grammy awards, in 2009 and 2010 in the Best Tango Album category, with the Narcotango group. As a pianist and solo guitar player, he was involved in over 25 international tours in Europe, U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Singer Analia Selis is also a music educator and has performed in numerous tours dedicated to tango.

[email protected]