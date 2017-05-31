Swedish group buys Romanian gaming company

Swedish independent gaming developer Stillfront Group acquired the Romanian firm eRepublik Labs in a deal worth EUR 7.5 million.

The transaction value includes EUR 4 million in cash and EUR 3.45 million in Stillfront shares.

eRepublik Labs is known for the eRepublik game, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that can be played for free in the browser.

The Romanian gaming firm was founded by entrepreneur Alexis Bonte in 2007. The firm launched the eRepublik game a year later.

eRepublik has offices in Bucharest and Madrid. The company had revenues of EUR 2.5 million in 2016 and a profit margin of 20%.

Stillfront representatives said that the management team of eRepublik will stay and will continue to manage the eRepublik game.

