21 °C
Bucharest
May 31, 12:55

Swedish group buys Romanian gaming company

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Swedish independent gaming developer Stillfront Group acquired the Romanian firm eRepublik Labs in a deal worth EUR 7.5 million.

The transaction value includes EUR 4 million in cash and EUR 3.45 million in Stillfront shares.

eRepublik Labs is known for the eRepublik game, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that can be played for free in the browser.

The Romanian gaming firm was founded by entrepreneur Alexis Bonte in 2007. The firm launched the eRepublik game a year later.

eRepublik has offices in Bucharest and Madrid. The company had revenues of EUR 2.5 million in 2016 and a profit margin of 20%.

Stillfront representatives said that the management team of eRepublik will stay and will continue to manage the eRepublik game.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list