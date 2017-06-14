Survey: 3 in 10 Romanian employees don’t unplug from work while on vacation

Romanian employees remain connected to their jobs even when they are on vacation, according to a survey by online recruitment platform eJobs.

More than a third of respondents (36%) said that they keep working while on vacation, spending a lot of time doing work-related activities.

Another 37% said they work occasionally during their vacations, only when it’s really necessary, while the rest of 27% manage to not work at all while on holiday. The entrepreneurs are the ones who are usually forced to work while on holiday, with 88% of them devoting time to their businesses during their vacations.

In terms of time, 31% of those who work during their vacations said that they spend more than two hours a day doing job-related activities. The entrepreneurs have the highest share among those who work over two hours a day on vacation, accounting for 26%. Meanwhile, 18% work around one hour a day, and 23% say they resolve their jobs in less than an hour.

The mobile phone is by far the most used device on vacation, being the first option for 68% of those who say they work while on holiday, according to the study. Only 9% use the laptop, and almost a quarter use both devices equally.

Meanwhile, 80% of respondents admitted that they read job-related emails while on vacation, and 66% check their messages at least once a day to stay informed and be able to resume work more easily when returning from holiday.

Almost 45% of respondents said they will take six to ten days of holiday this summer, while a quarter will have vacations of more than ten days. Only 5% don’t plan any vacation this summer.

The eJobs survey was conducted between May 1 and June 6, 2017 on more than 1,400 Romanians active professionally, 34% of them in leadership positions or entrepreneurs. Most of the participants were aged 26 to 45.

