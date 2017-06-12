Sting adds Transylvania city to his 2017 tour

Famous English musician Sting will come to Romania this fall, for his first concert in Transylvania.

The concert will take place at Sala Polivalenta in Cluj-Napoca on October 17, and will be part of his ‘57th and 9th’ tour promoting his new rock album with the same name.

For the show in Romania, Sting will be accompanied by a live band including Dominic Miller – guitar, Josh Freese – drums, Rufus Miller – guitar, and accordionist Percy Cardona (The Last Bandoleros). The concert’s special guest will be his son Joe Sumner.

Sting was born in Newcastle, UK, but moved to London in 1977 where he founded the well-known band The Police together with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, won six Grammy and two Brit awards, and was included in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Being one of the most appreciated artists in the world, Sting also received in his solo career ten Grammy and two Brit awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a Tony Award nomination, and the Billboard Magazine’s Century Award.

Throughout his long career, the British artist sold nearly 100 million copies of his albums released both during the solo career and together with The Police. Read more about him on his website here.

57th and 9th is Sting’s twelfth solo studio album, being released on November 11, 2016. The promotion tour started in North America in February this year, and has already traveled more than 50 cities in Europe, Central and South America and Asia, receiving special reviews from fans and critics alike.

Tickets for the concert in Romania will be put up for sale on June 15, 10:00, on Eventim.ro. However, there are good news for the Sting fan club members, as they will be able to purchase tickets earlier, starting June 13. More details will be available soon on Sting.com/tour.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(photo source: Sting on Facebook; photo by Martin Kierszenbaum)