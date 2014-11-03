Status symbols in Romania

Romanians are in many ways very much like Western European, and like people from everywhere in the world: the like to have expensive things. In Romania, the first impression is always important, and a host of status symbols help create that good first impression. Below we list some of the most important status symbols for many Romanians – they either already have them, or strive to one day have them. (these are generalizations, they do apply to many people but not to all – so it is always safe to check, rather than presume, what values a person holds dear).

Expensive cars

Romanians love their cars. But not their old cars! They love new, shiny cars, the latest models, and some would spend a fortune on them. Some actually do spend a fortune on such cars. A trip downtown Bucharest, on Calea Dorobanti or on Dacia boulevard will reveal lots of expensive cars parked near cafes. Luxury cars sell well in Romania, even if, by EU standards, Romania is not a rich country.

Latest gadgets

Romanians are early adopters and the majority love technology (even in the countryside, where access to various amenities is sometimes poor, Romanians still have their mobile phones). So having the latest phone model is a status symbol, and so is being among the first who gets that model. Once everyone has it, it’s time to move to the next.

Expensive gym membership

Although not many Romanians exercise and exercising is not necessarily a way of life in Romania, among the rich, having an expensive gym membership and rubbing elbows with their likes represent a status symbol. If the membership is paid for by the company, even better.

Owning a company (a successful one)

Entrepreneurship is not as popular in Romania as one might think, which is perhaps part of the explanation why being a business owner – and showing you’re the owner – is also a status symbol here. It impresses people, especially if the business is successful and reports millions of euros in turnover. It is less impressive to be a business owner however when dealing with the state and the beaurocracy – but successful business owners send their lawyers and accountants to deal with these. Many people like to deal directly with the business owner himself/herself, and hence avoid discussing with other employees in the company who could be even better equipped to help them.

Having foreign friends

Romanians like foreigners; Communism has kept the doors closed for so long, that after the fall of Communism, Romania opened up to the world. Having foreign friends and keeping in touch with them did not happen very often during the Communism period, as it raised red flags for the Securitate secret police. Nowadays, having foreign friends (lots of them if possible), or being married to a foreigner is perceived by some a status symbol: opens doors to richness, new countries, traveling, knowledge.

Owning a luxury house with a pool (and a holiday house)

Romania is a traditional society – house and family are important, and how well one does on these 2 fronts are perceived as status symbols. The house needs to be expensive, big, and in a good neighborhood. If the house has a pool, and a ‘sister’ holiday home in the mountains (or at the seaside), the better. But the key here is to own that house. Romanians, unlike many Western Europeans, like to own their house, it gives a sense of security. It is one of the criteria for personal success in Romania: have a house, have a beautiful family.

A well-off family & married with kids

Family is important in Romania, and not only from a perception point of view. Romanians not only want to be seen as having beautiful, balanced families, and successful, smart children who make it in life. They also care a lot about their families, and help each other. This is why asking a Romanian about their family will always help strengthen the relationship with them, and will probably yield stories of how well the family is, and a bit (or more) bragging. Being married and having children is also considered a status symbol, even if its strength has diminished in recent years, as many young Romanians chose career over family.

Having a nanny – even a foreign nanny

Having a nanny and perhaps a person who helps out with house chores is a status symbol for Romanian women. In recent years, a new trend has emerged – having foreign nannies – from Philippines, which became popular among celebrities and the rich.

Children who study abroad or in foreign schools

Children are the pride of any Romanian family, and often discussions about family will revolve around them. Having children who study abroad – either because they’re smart and won a scholarship, or because the family could afford the tuition and the rest of the costs – are one of the status symbols when it comes to Romanian families. Second best after children who study abroad are children who study in one of the many schools with foreign language teaching in Bucharest, where Romanians mingle with expat children.

Shopping abroad

Being able to afford shopping sessions abroad is one of supreme status symbols in Romania. Romanians – those who can afford it – like to go to Paris, Milan and the like to shop for clothes, bags and shoes. Those who cannot afford it, secretly imagine being able to do so.

Luxury bags & shoes & perfumes

Romanian women love their shoes and their bags, and would like to have the most beautiful, and the most expensive in their collections. A woman is often judged by her bag and the shoes she is wearing, and even by her perfume – it smells like an expensive perfume. All these are status symbols for Romanian women.

Helicopter/small plane & boat

These are usually perceived as status symbols and sought after by Romanian men, and are only rarely found in Romania – only the very rich have them. Being able to avoid the bad traffic and the poor transport infrastructure by taking the personal helicopter is indeed something many Romanians would like to have. Yachting is perceived as an activity for the rich; even if it is not as popular in Romania, it is a status symbol nevertheless.

Buying art

This has become a status symbol recently among the rich – affording to buy art, but also having a taste for art. The combination of the two becomes a status symbol in Romania.

Appearing on TV

Romanians love to watch TV, and do watch TV a lot, so it is rather expected that a lot of Romanians would like to or strive to appear on TV themselves. The local media scene is populated by many Romanians who appear on TV often, but are not specialists in anything. However, they are considered ‘stars’ and people watch shows about/with them. So appearing on TV does represent a status symbol among some Romanians.

