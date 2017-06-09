Spanish artist paints Walls for Freedom in downtown Bucharest

The Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel painted the third mural in the project Walls for Freedom in downtown Bucharest. The project takes place in Sofia, Budapest and Bucharest, and is supported by the Spanish embassies in Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

The mural is located close to the Unirii Square, at 8 Dimitrie Cantemir Avenue. It pays homage to the work of Spanish diplomats José Rojas y Moreno and Manuel Gómez-Barzanallana y García, who helped Jews residing in Romania to escape the Holocaust, according to a statement by the Spanish Embassy in Romania. At the same time, the work is meant to contribute to the artistic rehabilitation of the space in the area.

Madrid-based Okuda San Miguel is known for his work merging geometric structures with organic forms. His pieces could be classified as “Pop Surrealism with a clear essence of street forms,” according to a bio on his website. He had numerous solo and group exhibitions throughout Europe, and his murals can be can be seen in streets and galleries around the world, including India, Mali, Mozambique, United States, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Peru, South Africa, Mexico and Europe.

(Photos: Okudart Facebook Page)