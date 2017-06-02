Sheraton Hotel in Bucharest sees EUR 10 mln turnover in 2016

The Sheraton Hotel in Bucharest, part of the Starwood Hotels & Resorts hotel chain, which was acquired in 2016 by Marriott International, recorded a turnover of EUR 10 million last year.

More than half of the total amount (55%) came from accommodation, 30% from food and beverage, and 15% from rents, reports local News.ro.

The company plans to increase its turnover by 20% this year and generate more revenues from its food and beverage activities. For the first part of the year, it wants to invest over EUR 350,000 in the Centro cafeteria, in creating a relaxation center that will open in early July and in expanding the parking lot.

The Sheraton Hotel in Bucharest has 270 rooms, a conference center of 1,200 sqm and a restaurant area. The Bucharest hotel re-branded as Sheraton in 2015 via a franchise contract, replacing the former Howard Johnson brand.

[email protected]