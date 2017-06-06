20 °C
Bucharest
Jun 07, 00:49

Samuel Mützner painting estimated at EUR 250,000, on sale at Bucharest auction this June

by Irina Popescu
Leave a comment

The painting Curtezane din Shimabara (Courtesans from Shimabara) by Romanian inter-war painter of Jewish origin Samuel Mützner will go on sale at the Summer Auction organized by local auction house Artmark in Bucharest. The painting is estimated at EUR 150,000 – 250,000.

Other paintings included in the auction are Dupa petrecere (natura statica cu fructe si vin frantuzesc) by Theodor Aman, estimated at EUR 120,000 – 180,000; Nud cu spatele (Gürli) by Nicolae Tonitza, estimated at EUR 30,000 – 60,000; Flori de mar by Nicolae Grigorescu, estimated at EUR 20,000 – 30,000; and Nud pe fotoliu by Theodor Pallady, estimated at EUR 20,000 – 28,000.

The Carpe Diem painting by well-known Romanian contemporary artist Adrian Ghenie will also go on sale at Artmark’s Summer Auction, at an estimated EUR 6,000 – 9,000.

The auction will take place at Radisson Blu Hotel, on June 20.

Painting by Romanian surrealist sells for USD 200,000 in New York

Painting by 19th-century Romanian artist sells for over three times the estimated price in NY

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list