The painting Curtezane din Shimabara (Courtesans from Shimabara) by Romanian inter-war painter of Jewish origin Samuel Mützner will go on sale at the Summer Auction organized by local auction house Artmark in Bucharest. The painting is estimated at EUR 150,000 – 250,000.

Other paintings included in the auction are Dupa petrecere (natura statica cu fructe si vin frantuzesc) by Theodor Aman, estimated at EUR 120,000 – 180,000; Nud cu spatele (Gürli) by Nicolae Tonitza, estimated at EUR 30,000 – 60,000; Flori de mar by Nicolae Grigorescu, estimated at EUR 20,000 – 30,000; and Nud pe fotoliu by Theodor Pallady, estimated at EUR 20,000 – 28,000.

The Carpe Diem painting by well-known Romanian contemporary artist Adrian Ghenie will also go on sale at Artmark’s Summer Auction, at an estimated EUR 6,000 – 9,000.

The auction will take place at Radisson Blu Hotel, on June 20.

Painting by Romanian surrealist sells for USD 200,000 in New York

Painting by 19th-century Romanian artist sells for over three times the estimated price in NY

Irina Popescu, [email protected]