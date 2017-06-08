Romania’s Simona Halep reaches Roland Garros final

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep reached the final of the French Open for the second time in her career after a victory against Czech player Karolina Pliskova on Thursday evening, June 8. Halep goes into the final as favorite against the tournament’s revelation, 20-years old Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

Simona Halep did not have an easy match against WTA number two Karolina Pliskova, but she controlled the important moments. She won the first set 6-4, then Pliskova made a comeback in the second set, which she won 6-3. In the decisive set, the Romanian started very well and took a comfortable 4-1 lead, which she kept until the final, winning the set 6-3.

Halep will play her second Roland Garros final on Saturday, after the one she lost to Russia’s Maria Sharapova in 2014. This time, the stakes are even higher for Halep as a victory would push her to the top of the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world.

[email protected]