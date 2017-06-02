Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will be in the U.S. from June 4 to June 9 on an official visit that will also include a meeting with American President Donald Trump at the White House.

The two presidents are expected to talk about the prospects for deepening and expanding the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States, on all the relevant levels, according to a statement from the Romanian Presidency. The partnership was launched 20 years ago.

“Thus, President Klaus Iohannis will address the priorities for action within the bilateral relationship, and will reconfirm our country’s firm commitment to remain a predictable, stable and trustworthy ally of the United States,” reads the statement.

On Wednesday, May 31, the White House’s Office of the Press Secretary also released a statement on the Romanian President’s visit: “President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Klaus Iohannis of Romania to the White House on June 9, 2017, for a working visit. President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to further deepen ties and strengthen the United States-Romania strategic partnership.”

While in Washington, Romania’s President will also participate, as a guest of honor, to the Global Forum of the American Jewish Committee (AJC). On this occasion, AJC will give Klaus Iohannis the Light Unto the Nations distinction, the highest one the organization gives to heads of states or government as a sign of recognition for the important international impact on peace, security, democracy, and promoting human values.

The distinction will be presented during a special moment at the Global Forum, the World Leaders Plenary, according to the Romanian Presidency. More than 2,500 participants from 70 countries will attend the Global Forum, which takes place between June 4 and June 6.

Light Unto the Nations has previously been granted to German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Nicolas Sarkozy, US president Bill Clinton, and other European and Latin American heads of state.

The visit of Klaus Iohannis to Washington will also include a meeting with representatives of the Romanian community in the U.S.

Romania’s President already met Donald Trump at the NATO meeting in Brussels organized in late-May (opening picture).

Liviu Dragnea, the leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, said at the end of April that he believed that the American president would make a visit to Romania, considering that the country is a very important partner for the US.

Media reports: Donald Trump Jr. goes hunting, sightseeing in Romania

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(Photo source: Klaus Iohannis on Facebook)