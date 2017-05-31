Romania’s largest online retailer takes over fast courier company

eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, took over a stake of 80% in the fast courier company Sameday Courier.

Sameday will continue to operate as an independent brand and will continue to develop courier services such as the two-hour delivery to several cities across the country.

“We needed a partner that could help us manage this rapid development. (…) In addition to the new online delivery options, we will continue to develop services for other industries such as banking, medical, media & advertising, postal,” said Sameday Courier general manager Lucian Baltaru.

He still holds a stake of 20% in the company, while eMAG now has the rest. The company’s founder, Octavian Badescu, sold all of his shares in the company.

“We will invest in technology and team to bring these services to the market as soon as possible. We will also continue to develop strategic partnerships with courier companies in the market, as the number of orders increases at an accelerated rate, by over 50% year on year,” said Iulian Stanciu, general manager of eMAG.

