Romania’s biggest media companies by turnover in 2016

The media market in Romania saw a recovery in 2016 when many local media companies returned to profit and strengthened their businesses, official data from the Finance Ministry shows.

PRO TV remains the biggest media company in Romania in terms of revenues, with significant increases in terms of turnover and profit in 2016, reports local Hotnews.ro.

The company, which is part of CME group, reached a turnover of EUR 156 million and a net profit of EUR 37 million in 2016. In 2015, PRO TV had a turnover of EUR 143 million and a net profit of EUR 23.5 million.

Antena TV Group, which operates the Antena 1 TV station, reached a turnover of EUR 65 million and a net profit of EUR 6.4 million. The company is controlled by the local Voiculescu family. The news channel Antena 3, which is part of the same group, reached EUR 14.6 million in revenues and a net profit of EUR 0.75 million.

Dogan Media International, which owns the Kanal D TV station, made a turnover of EUR 23.9 million and a net profit of EUR 2.9 million.

Media Camina, the owner of Radio ZU, remained the biggest player on the radio segment, with a turnover of EUR 6.2 million and a net profit of EUR 568,000.

On the print and online publishing segment, most big players continued to register losses last year. Swiss group Ringier was the leader on this segment, with EUR 32.7 million in revenues and EUR 0.8 million losses.

Romania’s media market to increase by 10% this year

[email protected]