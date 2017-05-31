21 °C
Bucharest
May 31, 11:30

Romanians’ net wealth, ten times lower compared to Eurozone

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
public debt

A person living in Romania has an average net wealth of about EUR 11,000, ten times lower than that of a European in the Eurozone, according to data from Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

The debt per Romanian reaches about EUR 1,400.

Real estate assets still have the largest share in the Romanians’ net wealth structure, but they have decreased compared to the boom years.

The population’s net wealth continued the upward trend started in 2012. It advanced by 9% between September 2015 and September 2016, reaching EUR 220 billion. The advance was mainly driven by the rise in non-financial assets, with over 11%. In 2015, the net wealth of the population increased by 7.1% over the previous year.

The net financial assets, which are calculated as the difference between financial assets and financial liabilities, have risen about three times in the last years, from RON 126 billion (EUR 27.6 billion) in 2009.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list