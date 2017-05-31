Romanians’ net wealth, ten times lower compared to Eurozone

A person living in Romania has an average net wealth of about EUR 11,000, ten times lower than that of a European in the Eurozone, according to data from Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

The debt per Romanian reaches about EUR 1,400.

Real estate assets still have the largest share in the Romanians’ net wealth structure, but they have decreased compared to the boom years.

The population’s net wealth continued the upward trend started in 2012. It advanced by 9% between September 2015 and September 2016, reaching EUR 220 billion. The advance was mainly driven by the rise in non-financial assets, with over 11%. In 2015, the net wealth of the population increased by 7.1% over the previous year.

The net financial assets, which are calculated as the difference between financial assets and financial liabilities, have risen about three times in the last years, from RON 126 billion (EUR 27.6 billion) in 2009.

