Romanian workers stage crane protest in Belgium over unpaid salaries

Several workers of Romanian origin occupied two cranes for several hours in a Louvain-la-Neuve site on June 12 to protest over unpaid salaries, News.ro reported.

The workers came off the two cranes during the evening, after reaching an agreement to recover the salaries. The team of 20 workers wanted to recover salaries unpaid since February. None of the workers were speaking French.

While several were protesting on the cranes, other members of the team gathered at the Saint-François de Louvain-la-Neuve church and explained in Italian that they were subcontractors, working as active associates without any written contracts.

Enzo Gramaglia, a regional secretary of the Brabant branch of the General Federation of Labor of Belgium (FGTTB), attempted to mediate the situation.

“The head of the team told me over the phone that an agreement was reached on Monday evening. What happened shows that there are serious problems with these workers. I will pass all the information I have to the social inspectors,” he said.

