Romanian Prime Minister defies his party leadership after losing political support: I won’t resign!

Romania’s Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu took a firm stand against his party leadership on Wednesday evening saying that he won’t resign despite losing political support for his cabinet. Earlier in the evening, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea announced that all the Government’s members handed in their resignations and called on Grindeanu to step down.

PSD’s executive committee decided on Wednesday evening to withdraw political support for Sorin Grindeanu’s cabinet, after less than six months of activity. All 68 of PSD’s executive committee members voted for this decision. Moreover, the PSD leaders also voted a decision saying that any PSD member that would accept to join a new cabinet led by Grindeanu would be excluded.

The official reason for asking Government’s resignation is the unfulfillment of the projects included in the governing program, based on an internal analysis made by a PSD committee.

Coalition partners ALDE also withdrew their support for the cabinet.

In a long press conference, PSD’s Liviu Dragnea and ALDE’s leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu tried to justify their decision to withdraw support for a cabinet they voted less than six months ago. They tried to place the blame on Grindeanu for all of his cabinet’s unfulfillments and suggested that the PM failed to coordinate his ministers properly.

Sorin Grindeanu’s answer came shortly after that. During a one-hour press conference from the Government’s headquarters, which ended at midnight, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu broke down the arguments for his cabinet’s dismissal. He challenged the evaluation of his cabinet’s activity and the party’s leaders, appealing to the hundreds of thousands of PSD members in what some would call a declaration of war to PSD leader Liviu Dragnea.

-to be updated-