Romanian President to meet German Chancellor, French President this month

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will have two other high-level meetings this month, after meeting US President Donald Trump last week.

Iohannis will also meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, sources told local Hotnews.ro.

Iohannis will make a two-day visit to Berlin next week (June 19-20), during which he will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank Steinmeier.

Then, he will attend the meeting of the European Council on June 22-23. There, he will have another important meeting, this time with French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Klaus Iohannis was in the US between June 4 and June 9, the visit ending with a meeting with President Trump at the White House. At the end of the meeting, the two heads of state held a joint press conference in which Donald Trump praised the Romanian President for leading the fight against corruption in Romania and for the country’s efforts to increase its defense spending. He also said that the future of Romania and the country’s relations with the United States is very bright.

Iohannis previously met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2015, during an official visit to Berlin.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]