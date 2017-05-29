Romanian labor minister uses Messi example to argue in favor of capping child raising allowance

Romanian Labor Minister Olguţa Vasilescu recently used the hypothetical example of Lionel Messi playing in Romania to make the case for capping the allowance for raising children, News.ro reported.

The minister argued in favor of capping the allowance before, saying it would prevent the Romanian state from getting scammed. The minister mentioned some employers’ practice of paying higher salaries to women in their last pregnancy months so that the child raising allowance they receive increased.

In reference to Messi, minister Vasilescu said that if he were to play at a Romanian football team for a EUR 30 million salary and he had one child, the Romanian state would have to pay him a monthly child raising allowance of EUR 28 million because “this is the law.”

The football player however makes EUR 20 million a year, not EUR 30 million a month, as the minister implied.

The minister made the statements at a televised show, where she also said that, as soon as the public sector salaries law enters into force, she would present the project for a new cap for the child raising allowance.

“In July, as soon as we finish the public sector wage law, we will present this child raising allowance cap,” the minister said.

Minister Vasilescu said three options are being drafted and that a cap between RON 5,000 (EUR 1,112) and RON 10,000 (EUR 2,223) is being considered.

“These sums [e.n. child raising allowances] increase from one month to another, because they understood the idea and they started doing all sorts of tricks,” Vasilescu said, mentioning cases where undeserved sums were being paid.

The Messi example comes as local media reported the case of Romanian footballer Claudiu Voiculeţ who requested a RON 60,000 (EUR 13,334) child raising allowance. Voiculeţ told Mediafax at the beginning of May that he decided to focus on raising his child instead of playing abroad and that he did not understand “what the fuss was about.”

Some of the highest child raising allowance currently paid monthly in Romania amount to RON 159,000 (EUR 35,334), RON 141,000 (EUR 31,334) and RON 95,000 (EUR 21,112), according to data quoted by Mediafax.

Romania, last in the EU for child and family allowances