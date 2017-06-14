Romanian injured in Munich shooting

A Romanian citizen was injured in the shooting that occurred on June 13 at a suburban rail station in Munich. He was admitted to a hospital unit in the German city, and underwent surgery to his left arm, reports local News.ro.

On the morning of June 13, a policewoman was shot in the head by a man who took her gun and afterwards opened fire at the suburban railway station in Unterföhring. He also injured two people, one of them being Romanian. The police said it was not a terrorist incident.

The Consulate General of Romania in Munich monitors the situation as a matter of priority, according to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is in permanent contact with the authorities and representatives of the hospital where the injured Romanian citizen is admitted, and is ready to provide consular assistance.

