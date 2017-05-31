21 °C
Romanian IT industry to exceed EUR 4 bln this year

by Romania Insider
software aquisitions

The local software and IT services sector is expected to exceed a turnover of EUR 4 billion this year, according to a study by the National Association of Software Industry (ANIS).

The IT industry saw a turnover of EUR 3.6 billion last year, up 11.3% year-on-year.

The growth was mainly due to the exports of software and services, whose value rose by 18.7% over 2015, reaching EUR 2.6 billion. The share of exports will reach 79% in the sector by 2020.

Meanwhile, the domestic IT market went down by 5.7% year-on-year reaching EUR 935 million.

The internal market will continue to have a timid evolution in the next period, according to the study. The annual average growth forecast for the next three years is around 15%.

Romania has the largest number of IT&C employees in CEE

