Romanian group RCS&RDS wants to apply extra fee for roaming services in EU

Romanian group RCS&RDS, the telecom operator with the lowest mobile service prices in the local market, has asked Romania’s telecom market regulator ANCOM to authorize an extra fee applied for roaming services used by its own customers in the next 12 months.

Roaming fees for Romanian mobile services users who travel in the EU will disappear starting June 15 this year. However, telecom operators that can’t commercially support this service are allowed to ask the national telecom market regulator to authorize an extra fee applied for roaming services, according to ANCOM.

The Romanian telecom market regulator is currently analyzing the request received from RCS&RDS.

On Monday, ANCOM warned that the ‘roam like at home’ mechanism is not as simple as it seemed at first glance and that some telecom operators may charge extra for some services. DIGI Communications, the parent company of RCS&RDS, warned investors before its listing that its business model could be jeopardized by the removal of roaming charges.

RCS&RDS had over 3.2 million mobile communications clients in Romania at the end of last year.

