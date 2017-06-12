Romanian takes over as communication manager of Coca-Cola Romania & Moldova

Romanian Constantin Bratu has joined the local Coca-Cola team this June as Public Affairs & Communication Manager for Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

He replaced Miruna Smeureanu, who was appointed marketing director for Coca-Cola Romania in March. She is responsible for the company’s marketing projects in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

From his new role, Bratu will be responsible for the development of Coca-Cola Romania’s communication and public affairs activities, including the relationship with the media and public authorities, and the projects to promote the company, its brands, and CSR projects. Given his experience, he will also contribute to the company’s growth strategy.

Before joining the Coca-Cola team, Constantin Bratu was Head of Corporate Affairs at British American Tobacco, and the general manager of the Romanian Brewers Association.

He holds an Executive MBA from the ASEBUSS Kennesaw University and a master’s degree in communication and human resources from the National School of Political and Administrative Sciences.

Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the leader of the local beverage market, recorded a turnover of over RON 2.2 billion (almost EUR 500 million) last year, up 5% over the previous year.

