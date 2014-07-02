Romanian citadel included among the world’s 10 best castles

Romania’s Fagaras Citadel, located in the center part of the country, is the second best castle in the world, according to a list made by Hopper and quoted by Huffington Post.

“Situated right in the heart of central Romania, the Fagaras fortress in the town of the same name represents one of Eastern Europe’s largest and best-preserved feudal Castle complexes. Unquestionably the most-visited site in the medieval old town of the city, the castle was once the kingpin of regional power. Throughout the 17th century, the citadel was expanded continuously, reflecting the growing wealth of a centre that exercised control over much of Transylvania and central Romania,” reads the presentation.

Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle is considered to be the best castle in the world, ranking first in the list, while Durham Castle in England comes third.

The top is completed by Ireland’s Blarney Castle, Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac in Canada, Cardiff Castle in Wales, France’s Chaateau et jardins de Villandry, Germany’s Heidelberg Castle and Hearst Castle in California.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

(photo source: Irina Popescu/Romania-insider.com)