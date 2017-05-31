Romania plans National Productivity Center, based on Korean model

Romania’s Ministry for Business Environment will set up the National Productivity Center, based on a South-Korean model.

The Ministry is currently working with the General Secretariat of the Government to set up this center, which will transfer Korean expertise and will adapt to Romanian realities, reports local News.ro. The center will help in specializing labor force as well as automating business processes.

“This knowledge will become the basis of consultancy for the small and medium-sized (SME) sector in Romania,” said Alexandru Petrescu, Minister of Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship.

He discussed yesterday with South-Korean representatives on how to organize the future National Productivity Center.

