Romania launches drawing contest for children

The Romanian Government has launched the Draw Romania contest for children on June 1, Children’s Day. The contest asks kids to make a drawing of how they see Romania.

The best 100 drawings will be displayed publicly on December 1, 2017, when the country celebrates its National Day.

“Dear children, Romania will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. It seems a lot, but your history teachers will tell you that we actually have a young country with strong roots. 2018 will be an important anniversary year for all Romanians. We, grown-ups, look at you with hope, confidence and optimism. That is why we believe that Romania’s Day should not be just about the past, but especially about the future. And the future is you,” reads the government’s statement.

The children will have to send their drawings to the Romanian government by November 1, 2017. The participants will have to write their names, age, and the title of the work on the back of the drawing.

Total prizes of EUR 47,000 for the most beautiful facade, balcony and garden in Bucharest

Irina Popescu, [email protected]