Romania has the largest number of IT&C employees in CEE

About 110,000 Romanians are currently working in the IT&C sector, according to an annual study by the recruiting firm Brainspotting. Romania thus has the largest number of IT&C employees in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Timisoara are the cities with the highest number and the best trained employees in this field.

Developers who know the Ruby and Python programming languages can earn up to 25% more than the rest of the programmers.

Poland has about 100,000 employees in the field, while Ukraine has 90,000 IT&C specialists. They are followed by Belarus (30,000 employees), Bulgaria (25,000), and Slovakia (20,000). Hungary ranks last in the region with about 16,820 IT&C employees.

A junior software developer earns on average EUR 1,000-1,562 in gross value in Romania, according to the study. The wage of a specialist of quality assurance (QA) with the same experience starts from EUR 856 and can reach EUR 1,298 per month, based on the city.

Employees with 2-4 years of experience can earn wages of EUR 1,422-2,272 whereas senior positions provide salaries ranging between EUR 2,500 and almost EUR 5,000.

Romania exports IT&C services worth EUR 2.5 bln

