Romania wants to increase economic relations with Croatia

Romania and Croatia have a good bilateral cooperation and a huge potential to develop their economic relations, said Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu while on an official visit to Zagreb yesterday.

The two countries are also interested in harmonizing their positions within the European Union on projects of common interest such as the cohesion and the agriculture policies, according to Grindeanu.

Last year, the commercial exchanges between Romania and Croatia totaled some EUR 270 million.

“The potential for growth is huge and we want to fully capitalize on this potential,” said the Romanian PM.

The Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also emphasized that in 2016 some 100,000 Romanian tourists visited his country.

[email protected]

(photo source: Gov.ro)