Recruitment platform established by Romanians receives financing at Irish start-up fair

Opening.io, a recruitment platform established by Romanians Andreea Wade and Adrian Mihai in Ireland, received a EUR 30,000 funding at the NDRC Investor Day, a Dublin fair matching start-ups with potential investors, Profit.ro reported.

Opening.io is an “end-to-end candidate analysis pipeline with intelligent workforce planning capabilities.” The platform allows employers to select relevant candidates within minutes, with the help of various criteria and algorithms, unlike the 10-24 hours required by other systems. It allows larger volumes of CVs to be processed, and the faster setting up of interviews.

Andreea Wade is the co-founder and CEO of Opening. She has a background in programming, journalism, product management, business development and entrepreneurship. She was involved in running the Irish wing of an EU funded accelerator (4.5 million euro fund), where she assessed European startup applications and mentored the successful cohort.

Adrian Mihai is the co-founder and CTO of Opening. He was heavily involved in the development processes of entities like Lufthansa, National Geographic, Magnum Photos, WWF and the Rational Group of companies. He is also a programming wizzard, having won the first place at the Romanian Programming Olympiad.

