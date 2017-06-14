Ratio between retirees and employees reaches 9 to 10 in Romania in Q1

The ratio between the average number of pensioners and employees was 9 to 10 in the first quarter of this year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The ratio varied depending on the county, from only 5 pensioners to 10 employees in Bucharest, to 17 pensioners per 10 employees in the Teleorman county.

The average number of retirees was 5.234 million in the first three months of this year, down 11,000 compared to the previous quarter. The average monthly pension amounted to RON 1,016 (EUR 222.5), up 6.1% compared to the previous quarter.

