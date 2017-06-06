Rainy weather returns to Romania

After a few sunny days with temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius, the weather will start to change in most of Romania starting the afternoon of June 6, 16:00.

The National Administration of Meteorology (ANM) issued this Tuesday an alert of torrential rain, hail, and storms, which is valid until the morning of June 7, 09:00. The warning targets the west and northwest parts of the country, as well as the Western and Northern Carpathians.

In this period, the rainfall is expected to reach 15-20 liters per sqm, and even 35 liters per sqm in some areas.

Moreover, starting the afternoon of June 7, it will rain in the mountain areas, and in the southern, eastern, and central regions.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]