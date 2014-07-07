Prince Charles brings 15,000 tourists a year at Viscri in Romania

The Romanian village of Viscri, located in the Brasov county, was visited by 15,000 tourists last year, mostly foreign, according to Caroline Fornolend, vice president of the Mihai Eminescu Trust, which is under the patronage of Prince Charles. The same number of tourists should reach the Romanian village this year.

“Last year we had tourists from Russia, Switzerland, England, Australia, Bulgaria, New Zeeland, Germany, and Spain. The number of tourists is growing from one year to the next,” Fornolend said, according to Bursa newpaper.

Viscri, a village of 493 people, became famous after Prince Charles of Wales bought an old house there in 1996, which he renovated. There are 15 families that have guesthouses in the village and offer accommodation to tourists, with about 100 places available.

Prince Charles of Wales back to Romania, speaks about expansion of his local properties

Prince Charles meets with conservation groups about preserving Transylvanian heritage

editor@romania-insider.com