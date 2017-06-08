Romanian President: Meeting with US President Trump is extremely important

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who is currently on an official visit to the US, said in Washington that the June 9 meeting with American President Donald Trump is “extremely, extremely important.”

Iohannis also said he was confident that the meeting would go very well.

“I truly wish for us to have a very good first contact with President Trump. I want to convince him that together we can make the partnership stronger, deeper,” Klaus Iohannis told the journalists, reports local News.ro.

According to him, the meeting’s agenda will include talks on security issues on the eastern flank and economic topics. “We still need American investors,” he added.

The Romanian President is currently on a visit to the US, a visit that started on June 4 and will end on June 9 with the meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Klaus Iohannis is the first leader in Eastern Europe to be welcomed by the American President.

Romania’s President already met Donald Trump at the NATO meeting in Brussels organized in late-May.

Romanian President: There’s no alternative to NATO

President Iohannis: Romania is a strong promoter of the Transatlantic connection

Romanian President lays wreath at Arlington National Cemetery

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(Photo source: Klaus Iohannis on Facebook)