Orkla Foods Romania buys pastry ingredients distributor Food Distribution Services

Norwegian-owned food company Orkla Foods Romania has acquired the Food Distribution Services company, which specializes in the distribution of ingredients for the bakery, pastry and confectionery industry. Food Distribution Services, which reported a EUR 4.6 million turnover in 2010, will continue to work independently on this market. Orkla Foods Romania will continue to be one of its main suppliers, said Manuela Banu, general manager of Orkla Foods Romania.

Food Distribution Services was sold by shareholders Eugen Iftimi, Maria Apostu and Codrin Daczo. The latter will remain general manager, while the entire management team will also stay in place.

Orkla Foods Romania entered the bakery and pastry ingredients market three years ago. Last year, the segment’s turnover more than doubled on 2009.

The Romanian subsidiary of Orkla Foods increased its turnover by 19 percent in the first nine months of 2011 on the same period of the previous year. It posted higher increases on the mustard segment – up 37 percent and on the margarine segment – a growth of 21 percent. It employs 380 people, being the main employer in Covasna and Iasi counties. It has been active in Romania since 2002 and is part of a worldwide group with operational revenues of EUR 7.4 billion in 2010. The company’s brands in Romania include Wiesana, Linco, Unirea margarine, Tomi, La Minut ketchup, canned food Ardealul, mustard under the brands Bunătăţi de la Bunica and La Minut and frozen dough Linco.

Corina Saceanu, corina@romania-insider.com

(photo source: Orkla)