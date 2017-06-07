Legendary band The Offspring to play in Romania for the first time

The Offspring, the legendary band from California, will be the headliner at Rock The City music festival in Bucharest, the biggest rock festival in Romania.

The event will be organized at Arenele Romane on August 27.

Formed in 1984 and originally known as Manic Subsidal, The Offspring has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and is considered one of the best-selling bands of all times. The band has released 9 studio albums and has performed in over 1,100 shows around the world.

Their current tour, The Offspring World Tour 2017, began in March in Japan and will end in October this year in Edmonton, Canada, according to a statement from the Rock The City festival’s organizers.

Other bands that will perform at the festival are Bullet For My Valentine, The Darkness, and Firma. Other names are to be announced soon.

Tickets for Rock the City will be available for purchase at Eventim.ro for prices starting at RON 151.2 (EUR 33).

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(photo source: The Offspring on Facebook; photo by Yukihide Takimoto)