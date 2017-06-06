New holiday idea: Cruises on the Danube, in Southwestern Romania

Tourists arriving in the town of Moldova Noua, in Southwestern Romania, now have a new way of spending their free time: regular cruises by ship on the Danube.

Moldova Noua is located in Caras-Severin county, on the shores of the river Danube, in the area known as Clisura Dunarii. The area offers beautiful landscapes.

The cruises on the Danube start from Moldova Veche Port and take around two hours. They are organized on Saturdays and Sundays, between 13:00 and 16:00, with a ship called Bazias 1, Moldova Noua mayor Adrian Torma announced on his Facebook page.

Tickets cost RON 40 (EUR 8.7) for adults and RON 20 (EUR 4.3) for children.

Mihai Almajan, the administrator of Bazias 1 ship, told local Mediafax that the ship has a capacity of 50 seats. The cruises follow the route Moldova Veche – Baba Kaja – Golubat Fortress.

Moreover, according to him, the local authorities may also start organizing cruises to Serbia starting this summer. One ticket will cost around RON 50 (some EUR 11).

The Caras-Severin County Council bought the Bazias 1 ship in 2015, as part of a cross-border project implemented in partnership with Kladovo City Hall, Serbia, and the Pojejena Local Council, worth EUR 1 million.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(Photo source: Adi Torma on Facebook)