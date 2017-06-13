Romania to introduce new contract for remote work

Romania’s Government wants to introduce a new work contract regulating the relations between employers and the employees who work remotely.

Teleworking will be regulated by an individual, full-time employment contract or by an additional act, but the employer will be the one who approves the place of work, according to a project drafted by the Government, Profit.ro reported.

The new type of teleworking contract could be applied to many individuals who now work as self-employed people (PFA), also changing the taxation these are subject to. Individuals working from Romania for companies headquartered in other states would fall into the category of the new contract as well.

Employees need to work at least once a week remotely to benefit from this contract. If people work from home, employers will be able to have access there only if they previously notify the employees. The new type of contract will also include the employer’s obligation to ensure the transport to and from the place of the teleworking activity.

The employer would be responsible for ensuring the appropriate software, data protection, training, and for offsetting the communication and technical support costs. The employee would be responsible for damages brought to the work equipment and all other goods received from the employer to perform their work.

The fines for irregularities in applying the new contract can reach up to RON 10,000 (EUR 2,192).

