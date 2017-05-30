NATO military convoys to affect traffic on some of Romania’s roads at the end of the week

The movement of military convoys participating in a major NATO drill will most likely affect the traffic on several national roads and motorways in Romania at the end of this week.

The exercise, called Noble Jump 2017, will take place in Greece, Bulgaria and Romania in June, the final destination of the deployed forces being the Getica National Center for Joint Training in Cincu, central Romania.

Thus, according to a statement from the Romanian Police, the military convoys will most likely affect the traffic on several roads from Thursday to Sunday (June 1-4).

On June 1, between 09:00 and 20:00, the military convoys will travel on the Giurgiu-Bucharest route (E85), while on June 2, 00:00 – 18:00, they will travel on Bucharest-Pitesti (A1) – Ramnicu Valcea (E81) – Sibiu (Valea Oltului) – Cincu route.

The next day, on June 3, between 09:00 and 17:00, the convoys will take the Giurgiu-Bucharest route (E85). Then, on June 4, they will travel on the Bucharest-Pitesti (A1) – Ramnicu Valcea (E81) – Sibiu (Valea Oltului) – Cincu route from 00:00 to 15:00.

The Romanian police recommend to those traveling on these routes to circulate with great care and respect the instructions and signals of the police.

Around 4,000 Romanian and other NATO troops along with 500 technical means will participate in multinational exercise Noble Jump 2017, according to a statement from the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

U.S. Ambassador: 30,000 NATO troops to participate in large-scale military drill in Romania

Irina Popescu, [email protected]